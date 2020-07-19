Business

HILARY JOFFE: Lies, damned lies, statistics - and 'complete nonsense'

Hilary Joffe Columnist
19 July 2020 - 00:09

How do we know what's really going on in the economy in an environment which has no precedent, one in which traditional methods of gathering statistical data often aren't feasible? As economists do these days, UBS Global Wealth chief economist Paul Donovan opened his remarks on the global economy with a lengthy but blunt disclaimer. "Nearly all the economic data we're getting is complete nonsense," he said on a webinar hosted by London-based One to One Children's Fund, whose work in SA is currently focused on getting personal protective equipment to health workers in the Eastern Cape.

Most of the data was survey-based and no sensible person fills in a survey in the midst of a pandemic, said Donovan. "We are seeing real problems with data quality at the moment; and our forecasts are hampered by the fact that we are really not sure where we are now."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Telkom launches Yep! app to grow small businesses Business
  2. Union Numsa brings drug remdesivir to SA to treat Covid-19 patients Business
  3. Find your dream job in a tough climate with Huawei AppGallery’s help Business
  4. Discovery Health may move non-Covid-19 patients to free up ICU beds - report Business
  5. Public enterprises welcomes Treasury's letter of support for SAA Business

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban