FREE WEBINAR | How marketers in SA have added value to their consumers during Covid-19

Covid-19 has completely changed the world and has infected millions of people. During this time, some marketers have taken it upon themselves to add value to some of their consumer’s lives by taking action on important causes. By doing so, these companies have helped keep South Africans safe during Covid-19.

With domestic abuse statistics soaring during the lockdown, Carling Black Label created a WhatsApp line under its #NoExcuse campaign to help encourage victims of domestic abuse to speak up during the national lockdown.

Investec created a mental health campaign for their medical professional clients on the front lines of Covid-19.

Discovery Vitality’s new Vitality@Home platform has given Vitality members the chance to earn active rewards (now also lowered) from home through exercise and healthy eating content Discovery are now producing. These campaigns have improved and saved the lives of millions of South Africans during a difficult time and will continue to do so.

