Fuel gangs fill up for free
13 September 2020 - 00:03
Organised gangs targeting Transnet's underground energy pipelines have siphoned off at least 10-million litres of liquid fuels in the past financial year alone.
So brazen are the thieves - who have their own tanker trucks to transport the stolen product - that in one case they erected a shack on a farm where a pipeline passes and punched a hole into it to help themselves...
