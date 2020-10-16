The case for good — Nestlé’s 100 years of continued success

According to a study by Credit Suisse, the average age of a company listed on the S&P 500 fell from almost 60 years in the 1950s to less than 20 years today. While this stands true for the S&P index, this is likely a true reflection of corporate longevity around the world.

In an environment of flux, exponential change, evolving socio-economic contexts, volatility in geopolitics and a convergence of various domains, it's no surprise corporations are under pressure to balance the delicate periods between survival, thriving and extinction.

At Nestlé we believe that for a company to be sustainable in the long term and create value for shareholders, it must create value for society where it operates. This is the tenant of our Creating Shared Value business approach, which is built on the conviction that business can be a force for good, by simultaneously creating value for shareholders and for society.

While the “Creating Shared Value” mode of operating has been a key ingredient in being a sustainable business for over a century, our ability to maximise long-term value by accelerating growth and consistently meeting and anticipating our consumers' needs through innovation is one of the reasons we've managed to thrive. This has been our approach right from the start of Nestlé.

The Nestlé story begins in Switzerland in 1867 and best encapsulates how innovation and enhancing quality of life have been the bedrock of our continued success. In the town of Vevey, inventor Henri Nestlé learns about a premature baby that cannot breastfeed in an era of infantile mortality due to lack of breastmilk alternatives. He feeds the child Farine Lactée’, his newest formula creation and this is the only thing the baby can digest. The infant survives.

The success of Nestlé spreads rapidly, and through determination, commitment and a pioneering spirit he builds a thriving business that will continue to thrive all over the world to this very day. In SA, Nestlé has been in business for well over 100 years delighting consumers with tasty and nutritious products. We are proud to have been part of South Africans' lives for generations. We have been invited into their homes, been part of their meal occasions, and our brands have become iconic heritage brands, well appreciated and loved.

When asked how we've managed to survive in a challenging market such as SA, the answer is usually a very simple one. We have stayed true to our purpose and allowed this to be the guiding beacon of what it is that we do. We have managed to build the case for good in our business.

The case for good is a clear case: “At Nestlé, Good food, Good life is Good business”.

Good food helps children grow healthily, pets thrive, parents age gracefully, and everyone lives life to the fullest. Good food also respects our planet and protects resources for future generations. We constantly explore and aim to push the boundaries of what's possible with food, beverages, and nutritional health solutions, to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

There is also a firm acknowledgment that what is good today will not be good enough tomorrow. Case in point is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This black-swan event has redefined the world without warning. This cataclysmic pandemic sent markets into free fall, collapsed economies and placed profound threats to our social and personal liberties. The aftermath has left us pondering what has happened to our world and when we will return to a semblance of normalcy – wondering what normal or new normal means.

What the pandemic ushered in was disruption and forced many businesses to pivot their business models. It has fundamentally accelerated business transformations in a way we could not have imagined. The key way in which we have had to navigate the pandemic has been in entrenching resilience in our organisation. We very early on realised that to ensure the survival of our business, adapting to this newfound reality would be part of the key building blocks of the new complexion our organisation, beyond the pandemic.

We have had to embrace technology and digital transformation at a much quicker pace and adapt our ways of working to fit into a world of work that has gone almost completely virtual. These have become non-negotiable traits in managing businesses and future-proofing organisations for continued success into the future.

Having said that, being future-focused, inculcating a culture of learning where there is curiosity and desire for innovation, have been the hallmark of successful organisations.

Our purpose statement at Nestlé is: “we unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come”. We believe in the power of food to enhance life and this will continue to be our guiding beacon. The case for good is one we will continue to embrace, bring to life and always strive for, because the case for good has been fundamental to over a century of continued success.

About the author: Bruno Olierhoek is chair and MD at Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region.

