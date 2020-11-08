Business

A Biden presidency seen as better for SA

Positive sentiment as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the SA economy or markets

08 November 2020 - 00:04

As Democrat Joe Biden edged ahead in an ultra-tight US presidential election race on Friday, market players said a Biden presidency would be broadly positive for SA and other emerging markets.

But the positive sentiment was as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the economy or markets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Young environmental leaders contributing to a better world Business
  2. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  3. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...