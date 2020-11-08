A Biden presidency seen as better for SA

As Democrat Joe Biden edged ahead in an ultra-tight US presidential election race on Friday, market players said a Biden presidency would be broadly positive for SA and other emerging markets.



But the positive sentiment was as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the economy or markets...