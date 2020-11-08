A Biden presidency seen as better for SA
Positive sentiment as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the SA economy or markets
08 November 2020 - 00:04
As Democrat Joe Biden edged ahead in an ultra-tight US presidential election race on Friday, market players said a Biden presidency would be broadly positive for SA and other emerging markets.
But the positive sentiment was as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the economy or markets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.