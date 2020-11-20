WATCH | How Bottles and Sixty60 apps found strength in disruptive innovation

Earlier this month, BCX, the information and communications technology company, announced the winners of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020 at the prestigious,live-streamed Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, of which it is a sponsor.

It had established the awards a year ago to recognise digital innovation excellence in SA, focusing on corporates and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

This year, 28 shortlisted candidates pitched their work to five judges in the hopes of achieving the title of Digital Innovation Award champion in their respective categories.

The victor in the corporate category of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards was Checkers' Sixty60 app, which lets customers shop quickly, in less than a minute, and have their groceries delivered within an hour.

Andy Ridge, e-commerce manager at the Shoprite group, spoke to Gary Alfonso about the idea behind the Sixty60 app and how Covid-19 worked in the retailer's favour: