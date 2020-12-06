Rumours rife as Brexit goes down to the wire
06 December 2020 - 05:06
The EU told Britain on Friday it was time to decide what kind of future relationship it wanted as EU officials suggested negotiators could strike a post-Brexit trade deal as early as the weekend.
With less than four weeks left until the UK finally leaves the EU's orbit on December 31, talks hit a snag late on Thursday, prompting London to signal that the chances of a breakthrough were receding...
