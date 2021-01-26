JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is SA’s statutory council for policy-focused research in the humanities and social sciences. The work aims to generate knowledge to reduce poverty and inequality, and improve employment opportunities and the quality of life for people in SA and Africa.

The organisation employs 450 staff in offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.

The HSRC seeks to attract talented researchers and funding to conduct large-scale, responsive and insightful studies in public health, education, economics, and democratic governance. In the new strategic plan, as a trusted partner of both government and civil society, the HRSC is committed to growing efforts to translate this and other research into tangible social impact.

The council seeks to appoint as its CEO a dynamic, courageous, innovative, and experienced thought-leader, who is able to motivate and inspire staff, partners, and the public to support sustainable economic and social development, greater social equity, social justice, and the extension and deepening of democracy.

The appointment is for five years and renewable for a second term at the discretion of the board. The successful applicant can be based in Cape Town or Pretoria.





Key areas of responsibility of the CEO are to:

drive the strategic direction of the HSRC in delivering "social science that makes a difference" to the development challenges of SA, the African continent, and globally;

profile and position the organisation as a leader in the production and use of social science research with Government, the local and international scientific community, civil society, and the private sector;

actively drive initiatives to enhance the HSRC’s impact and visibility locally and internationally;

provide intellectual and strategic leadership to the executive team of researchers and support services managers in the production and use of high-quality, policy-relevant social science research;

sustain the organisation through effective procuring, planning, and managing of financial and other resources for optimal performance;

account to the board of the HSRC on the performance of the organisation;

continue the transformation of the HSRC, with particular regard to its contextual knowledge production, staff capacity-building, and organisational structure and culture; and

enhance the HSRC’s research reputation nationally and internationally.





The successful applicant will ideally combine academic leadership and executive management experience in ways that include the following:

academic standing, research gravitas, and extensive experience of the local and international research environment;

strong business, leadership, and management abilities at an executive level, and the ability to provide intellectual and strategic leadership to the HSRC;

an understanding of the developmental context, issues, and challenges of the country and the continent; and

the ability to work with policymakers in government, civil society, and academic institutions.





