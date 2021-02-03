No schmoozing and boozing as the Mining Indaba goes online

The prospect of chasing cocktails and contacts in the shadow of Table Mountain draws executives and officials from around the world to Cape Town each year for Africa's biggest mining conference.

But this year the Investing in African Mining Indaba is online only and has been cut to two days rather than four amid the coronavirus second wave.

For the mining industry, it means not only forgoing Cape Town's famed wines, vistas and sun but also a key deal-making and networking opportunity - not to mention the blow to the local economy as normally crammed hotels lie deserted.

“The main thing that's lost is not so much on the formal side ... but on the spontaneous combustion side of these gatherings,” said Erez Ichilov, MD of mining finance company Traxys Projects in New York.

“Our business is demanding, it's intense, and I think it's OK if people have some fun while they're working.”