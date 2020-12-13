Concerns raised over planned 'domino-shaped' Cape skyscraper

The tallest trees catch the most wind. It’s the same with buildings, which is why a plan for Cape Town’s tallest skyscraper has raised concerns about its “domino” shape and how to stop rooftop furniture being blown away by the city’s gales.



A wind study found it would be difficult to have an outdoor facility on top of the proposed 145m building opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre...