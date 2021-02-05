The business community and the fight against financial crime

A business community that fully understands financial crime relating to money laundering and terrorist financing is better equipped to respond to these threats and mitigate the risks of criminal abuse.

South African businesses and the financial system are safeguarded by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001, which sets out the country’s anti-money laundering and combating of terrorist financing regulatory framework. The act works in conjunction with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998, and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, 2004.

The FIC Act has identified businesses that are especially vulnerable to being abused for money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. These “accountable and reporting institutions” are required to fulfil various compliance obligations aimed at identifying, preventing and disrupting financial crime.

FIC Act compliance measures that apply to accountable institutions include record keeping, appointing a compliance officer, training employees on FIC Act compliance, and registering with and submitting various reports to the FIC. Section 42 of the FIC Act places an obligation on accountable institutions to develop, document, maintain and implement a risk management and compliance programme. An accountable institution’s ability to apply a risk-based approach effectively is dependent on the quality of its risk management and compliance programme.

Reporting institutions have limited obligations in terms of the FIC Act, which include reporting to and registering with the FIC. There are only two reporting institutions – Krugerrand dealers and motor vehicle dealers, which fall under Schedule 3 of the FIC Act.

In addition, section 29 reporting obligations apply to people who carry on, oversee, manage or are employed by a business. Those associated with a commercial undertaking as an owner, manager or employee must comply with section 29, regardless of whether they are accountable or reporting institutions or not.