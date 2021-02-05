The business community and the fight against financial crime
The Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001, sets out the country’s anti-money laundering and combating of terrorist financing regulatory framework
A business community that fully understands financial crime relating to money laundering and terrorist financing is better equipped to respond to these threats and mitigate the risks of criminal abuse.
South African businesses and the financial system are safeguarded by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001, which sets out the country’s anti-money laundering and combating of terrorist financing regulatory framework. The act works in conjunction with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998, and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, 2004.
The FIC Act has identified businesses that are especially vulnerable to being abused for money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. These “accountable and reporting institutions” are required to fulfil various compliance obligations aimed at identifying, preventing and disrupting financial crime.
FIC Act compliance measures that apply to accountable institutions include record keeping, appointing a compliance officer, training employees on FIC Act compliance, and registering with and submitting various reports to the FIC. Section 42 of the FIC Act places an obligation on accountable institutions to develop, document, maintain and implement a risk management and compliance programme. An accountable institution’s ability to apply a risk-based approach effectively is dependent on the quality of its risk management and compliance programme.
Reporting institutions have limited obligations in terms of the FIC Act, which include reporting to and registering with the FIC. There are only two reporting institutions – Krugerrand dealers and motor vehicle dealers, which fall under Schedule 3 of the FIC Act.
In addition, section 29 reporting obligations apply to people who carry on, oversee, manage or are employed by a business. Those associated with a commercial undertaking as an owner, manager or employee must comply with section 29, regardless of whether they are accountable or reporting institutions or not.
Suspicious and unusual transaction reports
All businesses, accountable and reporting institutions must report suspicious and unusual activities and transactions that are potentially linked to money laundering and terrorist financing to the FIC. Suspicious and unusual transaction reports refer to reports on transactions or activities that raise suspicions or give rise to the sense of discomfort, apprehension or mistrust. The person that files a report does not have to have proof of existence of a fact, but it can be based on a mere suspicion.
A suspicious and unusual transaction or activity report must be submitted to the FIC as soon as possible but not later than 15 days of a person forming a suspicion concerning a transaction and/or activity.
Accountable and reporting institutions and other reporters must register on and file reports to the electronic reporting platform, goAML, on the FIC website.
Cash threshold reporting
Section 28 of the FIC Act requires that accountable and reporting institutions report cash transactions or a series of cash transactions above the prescribed limit of R24 999.99. A cash threshold report must be submitted to the FIC as soon as the accountable or reporting institution becomes aware of the transaction/s but not later than two days after the transaction has taken place
Terrorist property reporting (TPR)
When an accountable institution has in its possession or control property that is associated with terrorist and related activities, that accountable institution has a duty to report such information to the FIC.
Targeted financial sanctions
It's an offence for anyone to provide financing to a person that is sanctioned as per a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Sanctioned persons are listed either because they involved in terrorist financing, proliferation financing, or other atrocities.
The FIC makes available the targeted financial sanctions list on its website and the consolidated sanctions lists can be found on the UNSC website. Accountable institutions are required to scrutinise their client information against both these lists, in order to determine whether their clients and related parties are listed.
Financial Action Task Force mutual evaluation
In 2019 a team of assessors from the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group started a process to assess the implementation of SA’s anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and proliferation standards and implementation.
During the on-site visit in October and November 2019, government and the private sector outlined their approach to combating and mitigating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
The results of the mutual evaluation will be in a report that the FATF will adopt in June 2021 and will publish soon after. These results will provide SA with a roadmap to guide continuous improvement of our legal and institutional framework for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.
For more information on the application and obligations of the FIC Act, visit the FIC website, which provides several guidance notes and public compliance communications.
This article was paid for by the Financial Intelligence Centre.