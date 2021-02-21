Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What revolution? When schools don’t learn

The reason for existence of a school is obviously to teach, but the mentality of many teachers is to trap, so they prefer physical classrooms to digital futures

The revolution in remote working, teaching, learning and collaboration that swept the world in 2020 was the result of a global crisis, but it was made possible by many technology watersheds of the past three decades. Were it not for the commercial arrival of both the internet and the cellphone in 1994, and Amazon Web Services launching IT infrastructure via the internet in 2006 — better known as cloud computing — the revolution would not have been possible.



This means that the lessons of 2020 were not truly lessons from 2020; they are learnings that have evolved over more than 20 years — in effect, how to use digital tools to overcome the limitations of distance and physical resources...