Magda Wierzycka to step down as joint CEO of Sygnia

Magda Wierzycka will step down as joint CEO of Sygnia, the company said on Thursday.

This is with effect from May 31.

Wierzycka will remain involved in the company as a non-executive director, the company said.

David Hufton, who currently shares the role with her, will assume the role of sole CEO on June 1.

“After successfully leading Sygnia since its inception in 2006, Ms Wierzycka will continue to play a key role in shaping the strategic direction of the company together with its executive team and the board of directors. Ms Wierzycka and her associates will retain their majority shareholding in the company,” said the statement.

Hufton was appointed as deputy CEO in July 2018 and as a joint CEO in April 2020.

“The board of directors wishes to thank Ms Wierzycka for her dedication and devotion to the company she cofounded in 2006. The board is also confident that Mr Hufton and the current management team is well-positioned to steer Sygnia into its next chapter.”

