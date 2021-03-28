Africa produces a third tech 'unicorn'

A Nigerian-founded company has become just the third technology start-up in Africa to reach a billion-dollar valuation - the so-called "unicorn" status, since it seems so unattainable.



While this is likely to spark a new wave of interest in hi-tech start-ups across the continent, it is a very specific set of factors that enabled electronic payments company Flutterwave to attract the level of investment that took its value across the unicorn threshold...