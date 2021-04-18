Brasher’s retirement dream: lots of work

But PnP CEO says he might find time for a bit of fly-fishing

Departing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher, who retires from the grocery retailer at the month-end after more than eight years at the helm, has no intention of taking it easy by playing golf or sailing around the world.



Brasher, who has enjoyed a 35-year stint in grocery retail including previously holding the top job at Tesco in the UK, loves work and says he still plans to pursue various business interests, some of which could be in the food sector that he enjoys so much...