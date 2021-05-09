Business

A more focused role for auditing

Without greater collaboration, we are likely to see many more high-profile corporate failures

09 May 2021 - 00:05 By Ajen Sita

The audit profession’s reputation has suffered over the past few years. In SA and worldwide, we’ve seen major corporate scandals resulting in tough questions about the line of accountability between auditor and client.

There is no doubt that now is the time for the profession to reflect upon its role and how it can evolve and restore confidence...

