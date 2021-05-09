Let Covid-19's coping mechanisms hasten the basic income grant

It seems a lifetime ago that global public policy debates around the implementation of a universal basic income (UBI) were focused primarily on concerns about the impending mechanisation of "unskilled" or low-skilled jobs in the labour market.



Discussions about what has come to be known as "the future of work" also revolved around the existential threat posed by rapid developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could conceivably lead to professional jobs in areas such as investment and asset management or big data analysis being automated in the near future...