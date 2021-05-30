The crucial art of business reinvention

The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled entrepreneurs to adopt innovative ways to keep their businesses alive. For many, this has meant an entire

reinvention not only of how they run their business, but also what business they should be running.



The most important thing to do when this level of disruption hits your business is to make a realistic assessment of the situation and be honest in your diagnosis. Face the reality of your situation head-on. This is obviously easier said than done, especially when you've been running your business for many years. The temptation is to look at Covid-19 as a passing phase, but that perspective carries the dangerous risk of complacency...