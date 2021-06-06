OUTSIDE VIEW

MARK BARNES: It’s time to recruit, educate and deploy ‘Deal Team SA’

We’re not far away from too far gone but we have to get things done now

It is time to fish or cut bait in SA. The unemployment rate has just hit another high. Eskom has just implemented stage 2 load-shedding. We’re back into adjusted lockdown level 2. Our vaccine rollout is way behind that of our peers (depending on who you consider them to be, nowadays), albeit coming right, I think. Our woes, so often the same woes, keep growing, multiplying. We’re still installing pit latrines as a solution, in 2021, really?



We’re turning into a country of whingers. We have become experts at problem definition. Ask someone what’s wrong — they’ll tell you! Ask them what to do about it ... uncomfortable silence...