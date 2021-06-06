My Brilliant Career: How ‘mild confusion’ can lead to the work you love

Carla van Pletzen works in public relations and influencer marketing at Grey/WPP Team Liquid

What is influence PR, and how is it different from regular PR?



Influence PR is dependent on the influence of content creators who have built their profile and following on social media channels. Their audience follows them for the content they create, and they have the same interests as the influencer...