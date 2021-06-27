My Brilliant Career: Laying down the law to protect the environment

Minnette le Roux is head of the environmental department and principal environmental specialist at law and consultancy advisory firm NSDV

Tell me about the work you do as an environmental specialist.



The South African environmental laws require authorisations, licences, permits, consent or registration to be obtained before particular activities can begin. I assist clients with identifying, compiling, complying with and obtaining these environmental authorisations required by law...