Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula
27 June 2021 - 01:59
He calls himself Mbaks or Mbaweezy. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter this week, urging South Africans to wear masks and sanitise hands. He also shared a video clip of a singer raising awareness about Covid-19. When asked by his followers why the vaccine rollout was so slow, he responded: "There are people who die from Covid while on a vaccine."
This was naturally met with outrage, and Mbalula quickly deleted his response. But it had already been screen-grabbed for evidence...
