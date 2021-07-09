Request for proposal | External audit services for Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund

The Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund (LPFF) is a fidelity guarantee fund, operating in terms of the Legal Practice Act No. 28 of 2014.

The LPFF is based in Cape Town and Centurion, with its financial function based in Cape Town, and invites proposals for external audit services

The terms of reference and pre-qualification criteria (on page 14) for this tender are available on the LPFF website under the procurement/tenders section for the RFP LPFF-T01-2021.

The original tender documents plus four additional copies of the original documents must be deposited in sealed envelopes on or before July 26 2021 at 4.30pm into the tender box at the reception area at either of the following addresses:

6th Floor, Waalburg Building, 28 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001

1256 Heuwel Avenue, Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund, Centurion, 0157

Terms and conditions of this tender:

1. The LPFF reserves the right not to accept the lowest bid or any bid in part or as a whole. It will be awarded to the bidder who proves to be capable of handling the contract and whose bid is technically acceptable and financially advantageous to LPFF.

2. Bids that are late or submitted by post, telegram, fax or email will not be accepted.

3. The LPFF is entitled to amend any tender conditions, validity period, specifications or extend the closing date of tenders. All bidders who submitted bids will be advised in writing of such amendments timeously.

4. Amended tenders may be sent in an envelope marked "amendment to tender" and should be placed in the tender box before the closing date and time.

5. Proposals will be subjected to evaluation, where 90:10 preference point system will be used: 90 points for price and 10 points for BBBEE.

6. A briefing session will be held via Microsoft Teams on July 16 2021 at 10am. The details of the briefing session can be found on page 33 of the request for proposals (RFP LPFF-T01-2021) uploaded on the LPFF website.

7. LPFF is not bound to accept any tender and reserves the right to cancel, withdraw, or not to award services/tenders in respect of the tenders received, as well as to re-advertise at its sole discretion. Responding to the request does not automatically qualify the suppliers as registered or preferred service providers.

Tender box opening information:

The tender box will be opened at the LPFF Cape Town and Centurion office (5th floor, Waalburg Building, 28 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001; and 1256 Heuwel Avenue, Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund, Centurion, 0157) on July 27 2021 at 9am.

For more information visit the LPFF website, call Sanele Shange on +27 (0) 12-622-3975 or email sanele.shange@fidfund.co.za.

