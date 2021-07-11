Obituary
Shams Pather: Transformation pioneer and asset management ace | 1950-2021
11 July 2021 - 00:06
Saamsoodein "Shams" Pather, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 70 from complications related to Covid-19, was an iconic figure in SA's asset management industry.
He was one of the first asset managers in the country and its first black asset manager. He founded the first black asset management company, Real Africa, with Don Ncube in the mid-1990s...
