Let this second semester be your second chance

Sometimes, the best-laid plans are often disrupted by financial realities or time constraints. And while these disruptions may lead to frustration, it’s important to remember the value of second chances — an opportunity to gather ourselves and our resources and scale our challenges again.

So if you didn't manage to start your study journey in the first half of the year, this second semester is a chance to use the second half to enter 2022 ready to rise and recover.

Most of Stadio’s second-semester intake qualifications are delivered via distance learning offering you the opportunity to work while you study. And with its student-centric approach, Stadio's education qualifications are offered in a flexible model meaning students can choose how they learn each week.

Students can engage with synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning activities. The hybrid elements, allow the student to, for example, attend the live lecture online (synchronous) one week, and the following week choose not to participate in real-time (asynchronous), but to watch a recording of the event on YouTube.

If you matriculated last year and took the first half of this year off, now's your chance to study that BCom you were dreaming of. It doesn't matter whether you start a diploma or degree midyear or at the beginning of the year. Depending on the qualification you select, you will still need to choose your modules and attend online lectures, which in some cases are pre-recorded for your convenience.

If you choose to study a campus-based qualification, such as Stadio's BCom in Project Management or a higher certificate in fashion, you'll attend lectures as normal and if successful, graduate alongside your peers.