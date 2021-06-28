How to choose higher education institutions offering distance learning

The numerous waves of Covid-19 have seen students across the globe move towards distance learning on an unprecedented scale. However, not all institutions have managed to adapt to effectively serve the new demand for distance learning.

A Mail & Guardian report in March found more than 90% of students enrolled at public universities participated in online learning programmes in 2020.

However, it found many lecturers “lacked the key skills for digital teaching”. This has been echoed internationally by the Economic Policy Institute, which also found that students must have access to the tools and experienced experts they need to thrive in a remote learning environment.

There are three factors to consider when choosing a higher learning institution for distance learning, says chief academic officer Dr Divya Singh from Stadio Higher Education. “Quality, affordability and experience are the most important factors,” she says.

Stadio Higher Education is home to 10 campuses and has been offering distance learning for more than 30 years, serving more than 85% of its students.

The advantages of distance learning are well-known. Students can learn at any time, learn at their own pace and study anywhere. It allows students to work while studying and makes provision for mobility, should their personal or societal circumstances change.

“Quality does not mean it must come with an expensive price tag. Distance learning can be affordable and, in our experience, can be 50% cheaper than contact learning options,” says Dr Singh.

“Our higher education distance learning model has proven itself over three decades to accommodate students in SA and Namibia.”

Higher education institutions, including Stadio, have embraced technology and fast-tracked their online support structures to allow for effective distance learning experiences and keep up with changes in technology.

Stadio Higher Education (the consolidation of Southern Business School, Embury, LISOF, and Prestige Academy) has five faculties across 10 campuses, offering more than 50 accredited qualifications to about 20,000 students via contact learning or distance learning. It also provides qualifications up to doctorate level in several faculties.

Distance learning courses are available in business, commerce, administration, management, policing, education and law.

This article was paid for by Stadio Higher Education.