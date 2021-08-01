Commission can flip on Burger King deal, says Tembinkosi Bonakele

But Competition Commission boss says transformation still trumps shareholders

Competition Commission boss Tembinkosi Bonakele says it could reverse its hugely controversial decision to block the sale of Burger King by Grand Parade Investments (GPI) to US-based Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) if it improves its empowerment offer.



“We are entertaining proposals on how the sale could be allowed subject to a remedy,” says Bonakele...