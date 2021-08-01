Krugerrand sees Covid’s silver and gold lining

Krugerrand gaining lift from global uncertainty about the effects of the pandemic and economic growth prospects

The Krugerrand, first introduced 54 years ago, is experiencing its best export sales in about 30 years as demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver shows no sign of abating.



Not only are the coins — first introduced in 1967 by the then Chamber of Mines to add value to South African gold — reaping the benefit of a supercycle commodities boom that has run for more than 18 years, but they are gaining lift from global uncertainty about the effects of the pandemic and economic growth prospects...