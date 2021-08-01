Krugerrand sees Covid’s silver and gold lining
Krugerrand gaining lift from global uncertainty about the effects of the pandemic and economic growth prospects
01 August 2021 - 00:03
The Krugerrand, first introduced 54 years ago, is experiencing its best export sales in about 30 years as demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver shows no sign of abating.
Not only are the coins — first introduced in 1967 by the then Chamber of Mines to add value to South African gold — reaping the benefit of a supercycle commodities boom that has run for more than 18 years, but they are gaining lift from global uncertainty about the effects of the pandemic and economic growth prospects...
