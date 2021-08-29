An appetite for Woolies Food served separately
29 August 2021 - 05:00
Could the Woolworths of tomorrow be substantially different from the company it is today, with its stellar food business spun out as a separate listing and even a wholesale exit from Australia?
These are the questions being asked by some fund managers about the future direction of the retail group, with some thinking a separate listing of its blue-chip food business may one day be on the cards, as well as the exit from its David Jones investment in Australia or even from that country entirely...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.