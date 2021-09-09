PODCAST | Part-time degrees at Wits Plus
Applications to study part-time degrees at Wits Plus Centre for Part-time Studies in 2022 are now open until September 30 2021
Completing a degree is an investment in yourself. Your earning capacity rises significantly as a graduate. You add value to the economy and to your employer’s business.
The Wits Plus part-time degree programme offers flexibility for full-time working professionals. No need to let your full-time job keep you from further study to advance yourself. Wits Plus was established as the Centre for Part-time Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1999.
“When one does a degree or a part-time degree, it’s an investment in yourself and will improve your chances of success in life, says Prof Beatrys Lacquet, director of Wits Plus at the Centre of Part-Time Studies at Wits University.
Wits Plus is about access and inclusivity to give opportunity and facilitate entry into university for people who had been previously disadvantaged and may not have had access to certain routes for career advancement.
Wits Plus offers selected Wits degrees part-time, to attract mature adult learners to Wits. The centre also provides a range of short courses, both business-orientated and language-focused, which includes a number of fully online short courses.
Applications to study part-time degrees in 2022 are now open until September 30 2021. For more information, visit the Wits Plus website.
This article was paid for by Wits Plus.