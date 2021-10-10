How to ... Cope in the office, post - pandemic

Things we thought would be temporary are now here to stay

The shape of the office has changed forever, and we are unlikely to return to how things were before lockdown.



"We may have initially hoped that the disruption caused by hard lockdown would be transitory, [but] we have to accept that some of the things that we thought would only be temporary changes and adaptations to lockdown are now here to stay," says Georgina Barrick, MD of AdvTech Resourcing's contracting division. She advises:..