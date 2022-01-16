Business Times

B4SA expects more court action this year on vaccine mandates

Businesses get ready for legal action on jabs and work safety

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
16 January 2022 - 00:00

 

Organised business is bracing itself this year for an increase in legal action from employees opposed to mandatory vaccines and staff who feel their companies have not done enough to protect them from the unvaccinated...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors Business
  2. MBA graduates can help businesses succeed in SA’s post-Covid economy Business
  3. Vodacom, Rain join MTN in opposing Telkom's urgent interdict against Icasa Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. New year economic outlook partly gloomy with occasional sun Business

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...