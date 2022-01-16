B4SA expects more court action this year on vaccine mandates
Businesses get ready for legal action on jabs and work safety
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Organised business is bracing itself this year for an increase in legal action from employees opposed to mandatory vaccines and staff who feel their companies have not done enough to protect them from the unvaccinated...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.