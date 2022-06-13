Half a million more FNB customers will qualify for eBucks from July 1

FNB’s annual earn rules and account pricing will take effect from July 1 2022 and customers will be happy to know they will benefit from the bank’s revised value-based financial and lifestyle solutions.

An additional 525,000 customers will be eligible to earn eBucks while monthly account fees for FNB Easy Zero and FNB Easy Pay-As-You-Use customers remain unchanged. The average increase on bundled accounts is below inflation.

“With a focus on integrated advice, FNB is doubling its efforts to help customers with their transactional, lending, savings, investments, insurance and lifestyle needs beyond banking. Through spousal, seniors and youth value propositions, the bank not only adds value to individual customers, but to the whole family,” says Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail.

“FNB is also maximising the impact of eBucks by allowing more customers to benefit from the approximately R2bn worth of rewards paid out each year.”

eBucks Rewards

More than 2-million customers benefit from the eBucks, with roughly 25% of entry and middle-income customers earning more than 50% of their bank fees back in eBucks. From July, app transactions required from FNB Aspire customers will be reduced from three to one a month. FNB Easy PAYU and FNB Easy Smart Option customers will qualify for eBucks by simply using Cash@Till®, which is free. Sufficient deposits and digital usage are no longer required in private banking.

Monthly account fees

There's still no monthly account fee for FNB’s Easy Zero account, while FNB Easy PAYU will remain unchanged at R4.95. Customers with these accounts will continue to buy data and airtime on FNB digital platforms without incurring any fees and their InContact notifications are free. The monthly account fee for FNB Easy Smart Option has been revised by R3, from R59 to R62, with unlimited electronic transactions.

The FNB Aspire Fusion monthly account fee remains at R99, while the monthly account fee for the Aspire bundle has been revised from R99 to R105. Customers can switch to Aspire Fusion to avoid the monthly fee increase with better rewards. The Aspire value proposition has been recognised in the independent solidarity survey for providing the best value for middle-income consumers and their families.