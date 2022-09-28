Embrace the digital evolution of accountancy: register for the 2022 Saipa Accountancy iNdaba now

For the first time, the annual SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) accounting iNdaba will be a hybrid affair, which is fitting given the 2022 event will focus on how technology is powering the evolution of accountancy.

Themed “Technomics for Sustainability”, the conference is taking place on November 2-3. Delegates can attend virtually or in person at the Hilton Sandton in Johannesburg.

The Accounting iNdaba aims to bring together accountancy and finance professionals (not only Saipa members) from private practice, corporate SA, the public sector and academia, to discuss and critically analyse the future of a profession that's rapidly being affected by the fourth industrial revolution.

Why should you attend?

Rather than feel threated by the increasing digitalisation of accountancy tasks previously done by humans, those accountancy professionals who embrace and leverage technology can move to insight-driven strategic work, helping organisations, big and small, to become faster and smarter.

“Traditionally, accounting systems have focused on capturing information about economic transactions that have already occurred. Now, however, digital data can point to future economic trends and exchanges,” says Shahied Daniels, Saipa's CEO.