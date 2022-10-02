Newsmaker
SA cannot escape greylisting, says Financial Intelligence Centre chief
Xolisile Khanyile warns 'dire' repercussions will be a major blow to investment
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Xolisile Khanyile, director of the Financial Intelligence Centre, says in spite of speculation to the contrary, SA is going to be greylisted because it hasn't met the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. ..
Newsmaker
SA cannot escape greylisting, says Financial Intelligence Centre chief
Xolisile Khanyile warns 'dire' repercussions will be a major blow to investment
Xolisile Khanyile, director of the Financial Intelligence Centre, says in spite of speculation to the contrary, SA is going to be greylisted because it hasn't met the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos