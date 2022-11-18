Catch the Fifa World Cup in epic 4K quality with DStv SuperSport

Whether you’re mad about Messi or Mané, root for Ronaldo or Rodrygo, or are a sucker for Saka or Suárez, the best way to watch all your favourites in action during the 2022 Fifa World Cup is with DStv Supersport.

SuperSport is the only platform in Africa where football fans will be able to catch all 64 matches, live and in prime time, when the tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

Even better, in an exciting first for DStv, SuperSport will be broadcasting the entire World Cup in ultra-high definition 4K quality.

How 4K will enhance your World Cup viewing experience

Ideal for watching fast-paced, action-packed sports like soccer, the picture quality that 4K offers is so epic, you’ll feel like you have front row seats to every match. That’s because a 4K picture boasts eight times the resolution — eight times the level of detail — of the high-definition (HD) picture that DStv viewers are used to.

So, to enhance your World Cup viewing, tune in to one of SuperSport’s two new 4K channels (DStv channel 216 and 217). To do so, you’ll need an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

Even without 4K screens, football fans with an Explora decoder, Explora Ultra or DStv Streama will experience great quality HD viewing as standard when watching what’s been dubbed one of the most anticipated World Cups of recent years.