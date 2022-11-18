Catch the Fifa World Cup in epic 4K quality with DStv SuperSport
SuperSport’s unrivalled coverage of all 64 matches and DStv’s ultra-high definition 4K quality promises to be a winning combination for football fans
Whether you’re mad about Messi or Mané, root for Ronaldo or Rodrygo, or are a sucker for Saka or Suárez, the best way to watch all your favourites in action during the 2022 Fifa World Cup is with DStv Supersport.
SuperSport is the only platform in Africa where football fans will be able to catch all 64 matches, live and in prime time, when the tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20.
Even better, in an exciting first for DStv, SuperSport will be broadcasting the entire World Cup in ultra-high definition 4K quality.
How 4K will enhance your World Cup viewing experience
Ideal for watching fast-paced, action-packed sports like soccer, the picture quality that 4K offers is so epic, you’ll feel like you have front row seats to every match. That’s because a 4K picture boasts eight times the resolution — eight times the level of detail — of the high-definition (HD) picture that DStv viewers are used to.
So, to enhance your World Cup viewing, tune in to one of SuperSport’s two new 4K channels (DStv channel 216 and 217). To do so, you’ll need an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
Even without 4K screens, football fans with an Explora decoder, Explora Ultra or DStv Streama will experience great quality HD viewing as standard when watching what’s been dubbed one of the most anticipated World Cups of recent years.
Shout out to the new DStv Streama
The DStv Streama is an innovative gadget that deserves a special shout out, because, for the first time ever, it allows you to subscribe to DStv and enjoy its wealth of content without needing to have a satellite dish installed.
The new DStv Streama turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, provided you have a fast, stable internet connection.
New on the market, this TV streaming box turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, provided you have a fast, stable internet connection. So, in addition to streaming DStv, you’ll also be able to use it to stream content from other services you subscribe to, such as Showmax, YouTube and Disney+.
The DStv Streama can be purchased as a stand-alone device, or as part of a DStv Internet via Fibre bundle deal, which are priced from just R699 per month.
DStv Internet via Fibre bundle deals are available* on 24-month contracts and provide great value for money. They include a DStv Streama, a router, an uncapped fibre package with up to 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds, plus a subscription to either DStv Premium or DStv Compact.
Unrivalled World Cup coverage
In addition to broadcasting all 64 matches in 4K, SuperSport promises unrivalled World Cup coverage with build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and magazine shows, including training and behind-the-scenes footage.
SuperSport will have crews on hand in Qatar to capture breaking news, with a particular focus on Africa’s five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal.
Anchoring the live matches will be the well-established trio of Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo and Mozez Praiz, while former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke and Carol Tshabalala will work the microphone directly from Qatar.
SuperSport will draw from its esteemed roster of local talent for live match analysis, namely Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Kalusha Bwalya, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise and Amanda Dlamini. International guests include an array of former African and European stars: Jay-Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen and Jaap Stam.
So, no matter which team you’re rooting for to take the World Cup, one thing’s for sure: SuperSport’s expert coverage and incredible 4K picture quality promises to be a winning combination for football fans.
This article was paid for by DStv.
*The availability of DStv Internet via Fibre bundles will depend on fibre coverage in prospective customers’ areas.