Discovery says stability of its customer numbers is healthy despite economy
Members cling on to health cover in face of rising cost of living
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Discovery Group says the stability of its customer numbers has been “remarkable” as few people downgraded or cancelled their medical aid cover despite the rising cost of living. ..
