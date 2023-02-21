Discovery Health Medical Scheme gives members a lifeline with Wellth Fund benefit

If it's been a while since your last check-up, chances are you're not certain if you face a higher risk of developing a lifestyle health condition, such as diabetes or hypertension. When left untreated or poorly managed, these conditions can escalate to severe disease. This can have a significant effect on your life expectancy and health span.

“If conditions like cancer can be diagnosed, and diabetes or hypertension managed as early as possible, this can result in at least 131,000 fewer days in hospital a year for Discovery Health members; and an annual saving of R120m for the medical scheme,” says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach.

“This is why screening and early detection is so important — for people's quality of life, and for the scheme that aims to better protect them.”

South Africans aren't screening as much as they should

“Screening rates are low in the healthcare sector. At Discovery Health Medical Scheme, we've noted a significant decline in screening rates among members since the end of 2019. For instance, health checks have dropped by 50%, mammograms by 15%, pap smears by 12% and prostate screening by 10%.”

“This is largely due to the pandemic and the limited access people had during lockdowns. People were understandably more cautious about being around others. The downside is that early detection of underlying health conditions, for many people, will have been missed during this time. This can have severe long-term effects for individuals and the medical scheme.”