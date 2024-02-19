Anglo American Platinum said on Monday its restructuring initiatives could result in the loss of about 3,700 jobs at its South African operations to keep costs low amid falling platinum-group metals (PGM) prices.
The world's top PGM producer by value reported R14bn in the year ended December 31, a 71% decline from R48.8bn the previous year.
Amplats slashed its dividend by 81%, R21.30 per share.
Reuters
Amplats says restructuring to impact 3,700 workers
