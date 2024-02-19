Business Times

Amplats says restructuring to impact 3,700 workers

19 February 2024 - 09:14 By Prerna Bedi
Anglo American Platinum says restructuring initiatives could result in the loss of about 3,700 jobs at its South African operations. File photo.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Anglo American Platinum said on Monday its restructuring initiatives could result in the loss of about 3,700 jobs at its South African operations to keep costs low amid falling platinum-group metals (PGM) prices.

The world's top PGM producer by value reported R14bn in the year ended December 31, a 71% decline from R48.8bn the previous year.

Amplats slashed its dividend by 81%, R21.30 per share.

