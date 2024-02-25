How to squeeze the taxpayer in an election year
Godongwana didn’t hike the personal income tax rate, but inflation will give him the cash just the same
25 February 2024 - 00:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has introduced extra “stealth” taxes on South Africans by failing to adjust income tax brackets and medical aid credits for inflation in his budget, tax specialists say. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.