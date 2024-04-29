FREE TO READ | Keeping up with how technology transforms our life and work

Today’s rapid technological innovation is transforming how we live and work. In this issue of Cyber, we explore the latest advancements shaping the digital world. We dive into the democratisation of artificial intelligence which is having an impact on consumers through powerful creative tools and on-device features, and how the no-code revolution is empowering citizen developers to create custom software without complex coding.

Additionally, we look at how the environmental imperative is driving sustainability innovation across industries.

We also examine the next frontiers reshaping the web, from virtual realms to decentralised architectures. As technologies advance, they present opportunities to solve global challenges but also present complex ethical dilemmas.

Brendon Petersen, Editor