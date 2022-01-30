Curo becomes the latest victim in cyberattacks on financial services

Investment administration services provider, which has R2-trillion in assets under management, was locked out of its IT systems for almost five days though no clients suffered any material losses

Curo Fund Services, SA’s biggest provider of investment administration services, is conducting a forensic investigation of its IT system to determine the source and cause of a ransomware attack last week.



Curo, which has R2-trillion in assets under management, was locked out of its systems by cybercriminals for almost five days before its technicians regained control...