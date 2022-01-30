Curo becomes the latest victim in cyberattacks on financial services
Investment administration services provider, which has R2-trillion in assets under management, was locked out of its IT systems for almost five days though no clients suffered any material losses
30 January 2022 - 00:04
Curo Fund Services, SA’s biggest provider of investment administration services, is conducting a forensic investigation of its IT system to determine the source and cause of a ransomware attack last week.
Curo, which has R2-trillion in assets under management, was locked out of its systems by cybercriminals for almost five days before its technicians regained control...
