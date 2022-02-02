Coffee drinkers get less buzz for their buck as chains up prices
The soaring cost of beans, higher wages and other costs are fuelling the rising charge for a daily cup
06 February 2022 - 00:00
From Seoul to Seattle, the soaring cost of coffee beans is trickling into the cups of consumers.
Some of the world’s biggest roasters and sellers of coffee are upping menu prices, having flagged that customers would be paying more as beans began to surge last year...
