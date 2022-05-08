Prodding from Mantashe fails to end Sibanye deadlock
Minister gets unions and management to meet, but parties refuse to back down in wage negotiations
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Management and striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are as far apart as ever despite the high-profile intervention this week of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who at least got the two sides negotiating face-to-face for the first time since workers downed tools. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.