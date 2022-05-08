×

Business

Prodding from Mantashe fails to end Sibanye deadlock

Minister gets unions and management to meet, but parties refuse to back down in wage negotiations

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
08 May 2022 - 00:00

Management and striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are as far apart as ever despite the high-profile intervention this week of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who at least got the two sides negotiating face-to-face for the first time since workers downed tools.  ..

