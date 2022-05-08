Prodding from Mantashe fails to end Sibanye deadlock

Minister gets unions and management to meet, but parties refuse to back down in wage negotiations

Management and striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are as far apart as ever despite the high-profile intervention this week of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who at least got the two sides negotiating face-to-face for the first time since workers downed tools. ..