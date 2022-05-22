Sibanye hits back after Mantashe’s mining rights threat
Industry experts doubt the minister’s warning will materialise as protracted strike pits minister against miner
22 May 2022 - 00:00
The fallout over the prolonged strike at Sibanye-Stillwater is intensifying, with the company threatening legal action should mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe see through a threat to cancel the gold miner’s mining licence if there is no resolution soon...
