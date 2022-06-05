×

Business

Sibanye-Stillwater sued for dropping R19bn deal

London investment firm files legal action over Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to pull out of a $1.2bn deal in Brazil

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
05 June 2022 - 00:00

Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater and Appian Capital Advisory may face a lengthy court battle after the London-based investment adviser said this week it would sue Sibanye for cancelling an agreement to buy two mines in Brazil for more than $1.2bn (about R18bn).  ..

