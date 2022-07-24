Newsmaker
Franchising a perfect business model for job creation, economic growth
Freddy Makgato, Franchise Association CEO, says government must work with business to effect change
24 July 2022 - 00:01 By Chris Barron
Freddy Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of SA, says franchising is the quickest way out of SA’s job creation crisis but has been brought to its knees by lockdowns, riots, load-shedding and government inaction. ..
Newsmaker
Franchising a perfect business model for job creation, economic growth
Freddy Makgato, Franchise Association CEO, says government must work with business to effect change
Freddy Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of SA, says franchising is the quickest way out of SA’s job creation crisis but has been brought to its knees by lockdowns, riots, load-shedding and government inaction. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos