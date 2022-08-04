Sanlam Gauge Report says businesses are struggling to meet BBBEE targets

Businesses are not meeting their BBBEE scorecard targets, collectively achieving an average of 87.16% of their contribution targets. This is according to the 2022 Sanlam Gauge Report, the largest independent research taking a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA.

As a sector-focused research report, it takes stock of how the public and private sectors are succeeding in transforming their businesses and leadership.

Sanlam, together with the Sunday Times Business Times, shared the results of the 2022 Sanlam Gauge report during a recent virtual conference.

“This year’s report drills down into the hard facts of economic transformation, what’s working, what is not working and what needs to change with SA’s BBBEE policy. In the second year of research, the study’s sample size has more than tripled while investigating the BBBEE scorecards of more than 10,000 companies grouped in 11 sectors. This increased sample size provides the research with more credibility and provides a valuable benchmark for organisations to measure themselves against,” said Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Gauge Report.

The report found that most sectors are struggling to meet their targets, with the exception of the socioeconomic development pillar. For the second consecutive year, management control poses the biggest challenge to the newly reconstituted BBBEE Advisory Council — achieving only 55.9% of its target in this year’s report.