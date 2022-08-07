‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’
CEO Leila Fourie says bourse has key role in enabling independent power producers to raise capital
07 August 2022 - 00:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan could be a catalyst for economic growth, requiring capital that would lay the foundation for more listings and increase the potential for new bonds and private placements by companies in the power sector, says JSE CEO Leila Fourie...
‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’
CEO Leila Fourie says bourse has key role in enabling independent power producers to raise capital
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan could be a catalyst for economic growth, requiring capital that would lay the foundation for more listings and increase the potential for new bonds and private placements by companies in the power sector, says JSE CEO Leila Fourie...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos