Bitcoin could be as bad for the planet as beef
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Bloomberg
Bitcoin mining’s climate impact is comparable to farming cattle or burning petrol when taken as a proportion of market value, according to researchers at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. ..
Bitcoin could be as bad for the planet as beef
Bitcoin mining’s climate impact is comparable to farming cattle or burning petrol when taken as a proportion of market value, according to researchers at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos